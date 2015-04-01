Fates Roundup, March 31, 2015

Below is a compilation of the latest moves in the industry.

The 42nd Annual Daytime Emmy Awards nominations were announced March 31 by the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences. CBS led all network with 62 noms, followed by PBS with 50, ABC with 35 and NBC with 20. Netflix reeled in 13 nominations, while YouTube and Amazon Instant Video snagged 9 and 7, respectively.

Starcom MediaVest Group has named Kim Kadlec president, global network clients Americas, and elevated Jodie Stranger to president, global network clients Europe/Middle East/Africa. The pair will work with market CEOs and global accounts leaders. Kadlec had been global head of strategic partnerships at AOL. Stranger had been executive director of global network client operations for SMG’s Europe/Middle East/Africa region.

Christopher Wilson has left his post as VP of global public policy for Time Warner in Washington for the position of VP, government relations at 21st Century Fox. Wilson, a former aide to the late Sen. Arlen Specter (R-Pa.), will have responsibility for regulatory and policy issues.

3 Kings Entertainment, LLC announced a number of hirings. Keith Russell will be lead sports anchor and sports director at CBS O&O KTVT Dallas. Desmond Purnell has inked a new contract with NFL Network. Diane Pathieu has been upped to a full-time reporter at ABC O&O WLS Chicago. Vic Faust and Seth Lemon joined KTVI Fox Channel 2 in St. Louis as lead anchor and reporter/anchor, respectively. Shyann Malone will serve as weekend evening anchor for Miami’s WPLG. Drew Michaels will be WDJT Milwaukee’s chief meteorologist. Stefan Chase will be WNCN Raleigh’s morning anchor. Ben Becker will serve as anchor/reporter for WJAX/WFOX Jacksonville. Ashley Baylor will be WAVY Norfolk’s meteorologist. Will Kunkel will anchor sports for Wichita’s KWCH.

Havas Media Group has tapped Emmy winner Damien Marchi as global head of content. The March 31 announcement comes after Havas started the Global Music Data Alliance with Universal Media Group. Marchi had been a member of the executive committee of Euronews, the most watched news channel in Europe.

The Fred Rogers Company has added Suzanne Masri as its new director of marketing and communications. Masri, who spent more than 20 years at Washington, D.C.’s WETA, will supervise promotion and publicity for broadcast and digital content for the children’s television production company.

With Nexstar Broadcasting Group combining existing digital assets to form Lakana, Phillip Hyun has been named president. The former CEO of Enterprise Technology Group will be responsible for technology, strategy and operations.

Independent studio Entertainment One announced three executive changes on March 31. eOne has added Caroline Scott as executive VP of marketing, effective April 7. In addition, Sara Ortegon will work on TV sales from the company’s Madrid office, while Karel Lisman will work TV sales for the Benelux market.

Howard T. Owens, the former president of National Geographic, has started a new content company called Propagate Content with financial investment from A+E Networks. He will be joined by former A+E Network general manager David McKillop as partner and chief creative officer for the Los Angeles-based company.

Comcast Cable and Comcast Corp. announced on March 30 a total of 21 executive promotions throughout numbers departments. Comcast Corp.’s were at VP level in its administration, federal government affairs, legal and strategic intellectual property departments and its assurance and advisory team.

WE tv’s former president and general manager Kim Martin will be the new chief strategy officer at Meredith Corp. Martin, who will begin April 13 and report to chairman and CEO Steve Lacy, will help develop corporate and business unit strategies on Meredith’s senior management team.

Travel Channel announced March 30 the promotion of Brian Leonard to VP of programming and development. Leonard, who has executive produced numerous network hits since joining Travel Channel in 2011, will lead programming and development teams in addition to managing his own projects.

Netflix announced March 30 two new additions to its board: former Disney/ABC executive Anne Sweeney and Microsoft executive VP Brad Smith. That brings the streaming service’s total of directors to nine. Sweeney left Disney/ABC in January to pursue TV directing. Smith has been with Microsoft since 1993.

Eric Lerner will fill the role of president and general manager of WNBC New York beginning April 13. The WCAU Philadelphia president and general manager will take over for Michael Jack, who announced his retirement last year. Lerner previously led NBC’s WCAU for three years.

KSL Salt Lake City and sister KSL Newsradio have named Tanya Vea VP and general manager. Vea, who joined KSL in 2010, had been VP and station manager since April 2014 and will now have responsibility for all departments.

Don Mischer will produce this year’s Primetime Emmy Awards for the 13th time. He will be joined by Charlie Haykel and Juliane Hare for the 67th ceremony, which will be hosted by Andy Samberg and broadcast live on Fox on Sept. 20.

Manhattan has added former CSI star William Petersen to its cast for its second season. Petersen will play religious and mysterious military officer Colonel Emmett Darrow on the WGN America series, whose season 2 production will begin in April for a premiere later this year.

Shopping network Evine Live has appointed Tim Peterman executive VP and CFO. Peterman, the former COO and CFO of J. Peterman Co., takes over for Bill McGrath. In addition, chief strategy officer Russell Nuce has been named interim general counsel, as senior VP and general counsel Teresa Dery has departed the company.

The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences have selected Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek and Brady Bunch star Florence Henderson to host the Daytime Creative Arts Emmy Awards on April 24 at the Universal Hilton in L.A. Producer and director Michael Gargiulo will receive the Lifetime Achievement award.

Starz has elevated Jason Wyrick to VP, digital platforms. Wyrick, who had been serving as senior director of digital platforms, will oversee technology and systems for Starz’s TV Everywhere apps, Starz.com and affiliate integrations. He will also lead the Starz Digital Platforms team in creating and maintaining digital products and services.

WIS Columbia has tapped Lyle Schulze as VP and general manager at the Raycom-owned station. Schulze, who held stints as VP and general manager of KMIR/KPSE Palm Springs and WSYM Lansing, had been VP and general manager of North Carolina’s WCTI-WFXI-WYDO since 2010.

NBCUniversal has elevated Mike Rosen to lead ad sales for its news group. Rosen, an executive VP, will continue supervising sales of NBCU’s Hispanic media group. Executive VP Seth Winter had overseen ad sales for news as part of NBCU’s Live Sales Group, but he will focus on sports going forward.

Innovative Artists has added longtime talent agent Babette Perry to start and lead a broadcast and alternative TV division for the talent agency. Perry, one of B&C’s Women in the Game in 2013, previously led the broadcasting division of IMG on the West Coast and ICM.

BBC has cut ties with Top Gear host Jeremy Clarkson. The decision comes after an investigation by BBC Scotland director Ken MacQuarrie following Clarkson’s suspension for throwing a punch at producer Oisin Tymon. Clarkson hosted the popular motor series, which airs on BBC America in the U.S., since 1988.

ChyronHego selected Carl Blandino as the company’s new chief financial officer. Blandino, who had served as CFO of Diligent Board Member Services, will supervise ChyronHego’s finance and business operations.

Claire Virtue has joined data, video, audio and film integration firm Advanced Systems Group as head of people operations. Virtue, who was previously VP of human resources at Federated Media Publishing, will focus on managed services and on-site support personnel in addition to continuing employee initiatives and policies.