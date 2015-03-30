Howard T. Owens Launches A+E Networks-Backed Company

Former National Geographic president Howard T. Owens has launched content company Propagate Content with a financial investment from A+E Networks.

The company will create, develop, produce and distribute programming for TV and digital formats.

David McKillop, former A&E Network general manager, will join Owens as partner and chief creative officer.

The Los Angeles-based company will operate separately from A+E Networks.

Owens left National Geographic in April of 2014 and had a hand in The Biggest Loser, MasterChef and Killing Kennedy in past stops.

“Though we’re very different people, Howard and I share a track record of entrepreneurial creativity and hit-making,” said McKillop in a statement. “Our partnership is well-timed to capitalize on the tremendous opportunity we see out there for experienced and visionary sellers.”

McKillop left A&E Network in February to return to producing. During his time at A&E Networks, McKillop was responsible for developing Duck Dynasty and Bates Motel.