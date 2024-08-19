Joseph Holloway Joins WOI As ‘Good Morning Iowa’ Anchor and EP
Previous stop was Tulsa, Oklahoma
Joseph Holloway has joined Tegna's WOI and KCWI in Des Moines as anchor and executive producer of Good Morning Iowa.
Holloway had been an anchor/reporter at WCNc, Raleigh, N.C.
“We’re excited to have Joseph join our team,” says Local 5 news director Perry Pace. “With his extensive experience, he’s the perfect fit as both an anchor and a leader for Good Morning Iowa. I’m confident that his calm, thoughtful, and energetic style will inspire our team and connect with our viewers.”
Before WCNC, Holloway was anchor/reporter at KOTV, in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and a reporter and fill-in anchor at KNWA in Fayetteville, Arkansas.
A sports fan, Holloway has also worked freelance in sports journalism for ESPN, CBS, and Cox Sports Television.
“People have a right to know what’s going on in their neighborhoods. I’m passionate about making sure they know the whole story so they can make their own decisions,” Holloway said.
Jon has been business editor of Broadcasting+Cable since 2010. He focuses on revenue-generating activities, including advertising and distribution, as well as executive intrigue and merger and acquisition activity. Just about any story is fair game, if a dollar sign can make its way into the article. Before B+C, Jon covered the industry for TVWeek, Cable World, Electronic Media, Advertising Age and The New York Post. A native New Yorker, Jon is hiding in plain sight in the suburbs of Chicago.