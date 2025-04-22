Inside the Current Issue

Good Morning Football: Overtime, an extension of NFL Network’s long-running morning show, has been sold to stations by Sony Pictures Television.

Cover Story: Syndication Enters a New Era With Full Slate of Multiplatform Shows

Posted

Programs that make it to air these days almost always have more than one financing stream

New York City skyline at night

40 Under 40 New York 2024: Making Their Mark as The Media Transforms

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Honorees innovate and excel in an ever-changing video industry

2024 WNBA All-Star Game

Women in the Game 2024: Boom Times Bring More Representation to Women in Sports

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This year’s list of influential women hope 2024’s surge will lead to true industry parity

New York City

Diversity Week Will Bring Industry’s DEI Report Card

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AIM/PAR study results to be revealed during week of inclusion-related industry gatherings

Katie Taylor (l.) and Amanda Serrano at the press conference for their November fight on the undercard of Netflix’s Mike Tyson-Jake Paul event.

Women Fighters Are Packing a Punch on TV

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Once considered a novelty, ring sports involving female combatants are gaining new acceptance, popularity

Tech

Tunnel 'o data

Comcast and Charter Move to Deliver 25 Gbps Internet Speeds

By Daniel Frankel Published

The cable giants announce a partnership with chipmaker Broadcom to develop a unified ‘DOCSIS 5.0’ network tech standard

Technology
Comcast Janus Facility

Comcast Unveils New Edge Cloud Network-Management System

By Jack Reid Published

‘Janus’ will shift the company’s existing internet routing, switching and transport services in order to expedite connections

Business
Atlanta skyline

SCTE TechExpo Converges on Atlanta

By Scott Lehane Published

Event set for Sept. 24-26 will deliver a host of new initiatives under the leadership of new CEO Maria Popo

Technology
AT&T

AT&T Inks Fiber Expansion Deal With 4 Open-Access Providers

By Jack Reid Published

Telco will begin construction on several expansion projects in Texas, Florida and Minnesota

Business
CableCARD

Comcast Begins to Sunset CableCARD

By Daniel Frankel Published

Cable giant will stop providing the video security devices on October 24

Technology
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Policy

Governor Hochul

N.Y. Gov. Kathy Hochul Touches on Increasing TV, Film Production Credits in Paley Center Interview

By Michael Malone Published

‘Whoever owns AI owns the future,’ said gov, and it should not be owned by private companies

Programming
Ed Sullivan

The Lingering ‘Ed Sullivan Effect’ in the Presidential Race (B+C Guest Blog)

By Stuart N. Brotman Published

Harris-Trump battle highlights generational shifts in media and culture

Policy
Ted Cruz

Senate Committee Moves To Provide ACP with $7 Billion … but Ted Cruz Stands in the Way

By Daniel Frankel Published

Texas Republican says he'll fight the bill to fund the Affordable Connectivity Program on the Senate floor

Business
DirecTV service truck

DOJ Tells Appeals Court to Reinstate DirecTV’s Antitrust Suit Against Nexstar

By Daniel Frankel Last updated

Justice Department amicus brief asks appeals court to correct district court’s definition of ‘price fixing’

Business
Reed Hastings

Reed Hastings Backs Harris Campaign With $7 Million Donation

By Jack Reid Published

The Netflix chairman is one of the many who have helped the campaign raise $250 million since Sunday afternoon

Business
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