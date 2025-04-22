B+C Hall of Fame Announces Its Class of 2025
33rd annual gala to honor 15 industry influencers, iconic soap ‘Days of Our Lives’ on Sept. 30 in New York
By Michael Demenchuk Published
Photos from the Sept. 26 gala at New York’s Ziegfeld Ballroom
By R. Thomas Umstead Published
A look at the weekend’s top TV sports events on broadcast, cable and streaming services
By Daniel Frankel Published
The cable giants announce a partnership with chipmaker Broadcom to develop a unified ‘DOCSIS 5.0’ network tech standard
By Jon Lafayette Published
Acquisition would double Anthem's networks in Canada
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Programs that make it to air these days almost always have more than one financing stream
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Honorees innovate and excel in an ever-changing video industry
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This year’s list of influential women hope 2024’s surge will lead to true industry parity
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AIM/PAR study results to be revealed during week of inclusion-related industry gatherings
By Daniel Frankel Published
The cable giants announce a partnership with chipmaker Broadcom to develop a unified ‘DOCSIS 5.0’ network tech standard
By Jack Reid Published
‘Janus’ will shift the company’s existing internet routing, switching and transport services in order to expedite connections
By Scott Lehane Published
Event set for Sept. 24-26 will deliver a host of new initiatives under the leadership of new CEO Maria Popo
By Jack Reid Published
Telco will begin construction on several expansion projects in Texas, Florida and Minnesota
By Michael Malone Published
‘Whoever owns AI owns the future,’ said gov, and it should not be owned by private companies
By Stuart N. Brotman Published
Harris-Trump battle highlights generational shifts in media and culture
By Daniel Frankel Published
Texas Republican says he'll fight the bill to fund the Affordable Connectivity Program on the Senate floor
By Daniel Frankel Last updated
Justice Department amicus brief asks appeals court to correct district court’s definition of ‘price fixing’