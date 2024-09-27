WNBA Playoffs Continue: What’s On This Weekend in TV Sports (Sept. 28-29)

Sabrina Ionescu #20 of the New York Liberty handles the ball during the game against the Las Vegas Aces on September 8, 2024

The WNBA playoffs and Week 4 of the NFL regular season highlight the list of live sports events airing on television this weekend.

The WNBA semifinal playoff round tips off Sunday with ABC’s coverage of the defending champion Las Vegas Aces playing the New York Liberty in a rematch of last year’s finals. On ESPN, the Connecticut Sun face the Minnesota Lynx.

The NFL’s Week 4 kicks off with regional live game coverage on Fox and CBS, followed by NBC’s Sunday Night Football telecast featuring the Buffalo Bills and Baltimore Ravens.

In college football, No. 1 Texas hosts Mississippi State on SEC Network, second-ranked Georgia faces fourth-ranked Alabama on ABC, and No. 3 Ohio State battles Michigan State on Peacock. Other top 10-ranked teams in action include No. 6 Ole Miss-Kentucky (ABC), No. 8 Oregon-UCLA (Fox), No. 9 Penn State-Illinois (NBC), and No. 10 Utah-Arizona (Fox).

On the links, NBC and Golf Channel will air final-round coverage of the Presidents Cup tournament, while on the racetrack, USA will air Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Kansas Lottery 300 and Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Hollywood Casino 400 races.

On the soccer field, USA and Peacock will offer live Premier League games throughout the weekend. In NWSL action, CBS on Saturday will televise the NJ/NY Gotham FC-Kansas City matchup, while Ion will air the Houston-Orlando match.