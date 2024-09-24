Netflix to Debut Tyler Perry Series ‘Beauty in Black’ in October
First half of 16-episode drama series premieres October 24
Netflix will continue its partnership with prolific producer/writer Tyler Perry with the October 24 premiere of original drama series Beauty in Black.
The 16-part series, part of the multi-year, first-look production deal reached last year between Netflix and Perry, follows two women on very different life trajectories on a course toward each other, according to the streaming service. Taylor Polidore Williams and Crystle Stewart star as strangers entangled in each other’s lives.
Beauty and Black also stars Amber Reign Smith, Ricco Ross, Debbi Morgan, Richard Lawson, and Steven Norfleet.
The first-half of the 16-episode series will debut October 24, with the second half premiering at a later date. The series follows Perry’s original movie, Mea Culpa, which streamed on Netflix this past February.
