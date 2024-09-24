Netflix to Debut Tyler Perry Series ‘Beauty in Black’ in October

Netflix will continue its partnership with prolific producer/writer Tyler Perry with the October 24 premiere of original drama series Beauty in Black.

The 16-part series, part of the multi-year, first-look production deal reached last year between Netflix and Perry, follows two women on very different life trajectories on a course toward each other, according to the streaming service. Taylor Polidore Williams and Crystle Stewart star as strangers entangled in each other’s lives.

Official Trailer | Netflix

Beauty and Black also stars Amber Reign Smith, Ricco Ross, Debbi Morgan, Richard Lawson, and Steven Norfleet.

The first-half of the 16-episode series will debut October 24, with the second half premiering at a later date. The series follows Perry’s original movie, Mea Culpa, which streamed on Netflix this past February.