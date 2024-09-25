Weekly Cable Ratings: ESPN Tackles Fox News for Primetime Top Spot

Bijan Robinson #7 of the Atlanta Falcons gets tackled by Avonte Maddox #29 of the Philadelphia Eagles during the second quarter in the game at Lincoln Financial Field on September 16, 2024

ESPN’s Monday Night Football telecast helped the sports network barely beat out Fox News for top honors in primetime last week.

ESPN averaged 2.56 million viewers for the week of September 16-22 to top Fox News’ 2.51 million viewers, ending the news network’s three-week winning streak, according to Nielsen numbers supplied by Fox News.

The sports network was bolstered by its September 16 Philadelphia Eagles-Atlanta Falcons Monday Night Football telecast, which drew 13.6 million viewers, according to Nielsen.

MSNBC finished third with 1.4 million viewers, followed by USA Network’s 780,000 viewers and CNN’s 681,000 watchers.

Hallmark Channel was sixth with 635,000 viewers, followed by HGTV (540,000 viewers), Food Network (496,000), TBS (493,000) and INSP (486,000).

Fox News pushed its total day win streak to 37 weeks, averaging 1.5 million viewers. MSNBC finished second with 952,000 viewers, followed by ESPN (848,000 viewers), CNN (517,000) and Hallmark Channel (349,000), according to Nielsen.