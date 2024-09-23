Family Entertainment Television Gains Carriage on DirecTV Stream
Available to 2 million more subscribers
Family Entertainment Television (FETV) said that it has made a deal with DirecTV Stream has and has been launched on the service.
DirecTV Stream serves more than 2 million subscribers, explaining carriage of FETV, whic his carried on cable, satellite and other virtual platforms.
“DirecTV has been a tremendous partner for us throughout the years, and we are thrilled to bring FETV to DirecTV Stream customers,” Cara Conte, executive VP, affiliate sales of FETV and FMC, said. “This launch furthers our commitment to deliver family-friendly entertainment to millions of viewers across America.”
FETV has been available to DirecTV’s satellite customers since 2017.
The network’s programming lineup currently features shows such as Emergency!, Leave It to Beaver, Perry Mason and Adam-12.
Jon has been business editor of Broadcasting+Cable since 2010. He focuses on revenue-generating activities, including advertising and distribution, as well as executive intrigue and merger and acquisition activity. Just about any story is fair game, if a dollar sign can make its way into the article. Before B+C, Jon covered the industry for TVWeek, Cable World, Electronic Media, Advertising Age and The New York Post. A native New Yorker, Jon is hiding in plain sight in the suburbs of Chicago.