Family Entertainment Television Gains Carriage on DirecTV Stream

Family Entertainment Television (FETV) said that it has made a deal with DirecTV Stream has and has been launched on the service.

DirecTV Stream serves more than 2 million subscribers, explaining carriage of FETV, whic his carried on cable, satellite and other virtual platforms.

“DirecTV has been a tremendous partner for us throughout the years, and we are thrilled to bring FETV to DirecTV Stream customers,” Cara Conte, executive VP, affiliate sales of FETV and FMC, said. “This launch furthers our commitment to deliver family-friendly entertainment to millions of viewers across America.”

FETV has been available to DirecTV’s satellite customers since 2017.

The network’s programming lineup currently features shows such as Emergency!, Leave It to Beaver, Perry Mason and Adam-12.