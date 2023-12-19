B+C Hall of Fame Announces Class for September 2024 Ceremony

The Broadcasting+Cable Hall of Fame event goes on Thursday, September 26, 2024, at the Ziegfeld Ballroom in New York. It is the 32nd edition of the Hall of Fame, which returns to its more traditional autumn setting after two galas were held in the spring.

The 2024 Hall of Fame inductees are Janice Arouh, president, network distribution, Allen Media Group; Bob Bakish, president and CEO, Paramount Global; Karen Dougherty Buchholz, executive VP, administration, Comcast Corporation; Mario J. Gabelli, chief investment officer, Gabelli Funds; Marianne Gambelli, president of advertising sales, marketing and brand partnerships, Fox Corp.; Scott Herman, chairman, Broadcasters Foundation of America; Douglas V. Holloway, president, Homewood Media; Steve Lanzano, president and CEO, TVB; Debra OConnell, president, networks & TV business operations, Disney Entertainment Television; Valari Dobson Staab, chairman, NBCUniversal Local; George Stephanopoulos, co-anchor, Good Morning America, anchor, This Week with George Stephanopoulos, ABC News; and Arthur Wagner, executive chairman of the board and co-founder, Active International.

Gabelli will be honored with the Chairman’s Award and Wagner will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award.

“As we prepare for another memorable evening, we are thrilled to welcome this esteemed class of 2024,” Bill McGorry, B+C Hall of Fame chairman, said. “Our gala event shines a much-deserved spotlight on the pioneers and groundbreakers who have changed our industry forever and have had a leading role in and shaping it into what it is today.”

The class of 2024 joins the ranks of more than 400 honorees previously recognized by Broadcasting+Cable magazine.

“These honorees have impacted our business in so many significant and varied ways, yet their commonality is their singular vision and inspired leadership,” said Kent Gibbons, content director of B+C Multichannel News Magazine. “It is always a thrill to share the stage with them, hear their stories and be able to recognize them for their awe-inspiring records of achievement.”

A portion of the net proceeds from the Hall of Fame gala is donated to The Broadcasters Foundation of America. The Paley Center for Media is also a beneficiary.