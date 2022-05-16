Fox Delivers 'Built for You' Message to Advertisers

Fox held its upfront in a new downtown venue that surrounded the audience with video streams and delivered a message to advertisers that Fox remains committed to advertising.

“Fox has always forged its own path and this year we are coming together in a completely different space and in a totally new way,” said Marianne Gambelli, president of ad sales, marketing and brand partnerships, Fox Corporation.

But Gambelli noted that not everything has changed. “Some things are truer than ever,” she said. “Everything we do is built for you.”

Fox is offering all the bells and whistles of advanced advertising to go with the mass reach of broadcast and Tubi, its fast-growing ad-supported streaming service.

“At Fox we don’t believe in a one size fits all strategy and we are creating tailored opportunities for our ad partners,” said Gambelli. “We are proudly ad-supported and remain laser-focused on delivering incredible content, at massive scale, to passionate, diverse audiences everywhere. At a time when other media companies are doubling down on paywalls, ad-free, and subscription models, we are doing things differently. Only Fox has an unrivaled portfolio that’s built for both viewers and advertisers.”

Eric Shanks, chairman of Fox Sports, joined Gambelli in telling advertisers how the networks work to integrate advertisers into its programming and onto the new sets it's building for its World Cup and NFL coverage.

“Without you, We’d just be Netflix,” Shanks said.

Charlie Collier, chairman of Fox Entertainment, said that recent headlines have noted that advertising is back, referring to plans by Netflix and Disney to add commercials to their previously ad-free services. That means “they can’t afford to build their paywall without your money,” Collier, a former ad sales exec, told media buyers and clients. ■