Inscape Working With Locality to Provide Viewing Data Across National and Local Linear TV and Streaming

Data and measurement company Inscape and local video advertising provider Locality said they are working together to provide marketers with unified linear TV and streaming measurement for national and local audiences.

The collaboration will enable advertisers to calculate incremental reach and other metrics for brands trying to plan and evaluate campaigns.

“Combining our access to premium local video at unduplicated scale with Inscape’s comprehensive local-level viewership data uniquely positions Locality to understand how ad campaigns perform across both linear and streaming distribution,” said Keith Kazerman, president of streaming at Locality. “This partnership enhances our ability to showcase our unique reach to partners and provide insights into how consumers engage with our local streaming and broadcast inventory in their optimal markets.”

Using Inscape’s unified source of data, Locality can perform cross-platform campaign planning at a brand and market level. This allows marketers to optimize budget allocations consumers continue to lean into the growth of connected TV, the companies said.

“The solution this partnership brings to the $87 billion ad industry is access to unified data across locally targeted linear and streaming driving operational and budgetary efficiencies,” said Ken Norcross, VP of Data Licensing and Strategy at Vizio/Inscape.

“Our data is a single-source solution that focuses on the content and the commercials, and the habits and behaviors within the TV viewing experience, cohesively,” Norcross said. “This partnership with Locality allows us to demonstrate a comprehensive view of how consumers are engaging with TV and create a better experience overall for advertisers.”