Inscape Adds Streaming Spots To Commercial Viewing Data

Inscape, Vizio’s data and analytics unit, said it launched Commercial Feed Plus which will help clients measure ad impressions delivered on streaming services in addition to traditional linear networks.

Inscape uses automatic content recognition (ACR) technology to detect viewing on millions of Vizio smart TVs. The information on linear viewing has been used by measurement companies using big data to give networks and advertisers insights into who is watching commercials and how effective they are.

The Commercial Feed Plus data set will emphasize streaming at a time when streaming services are emphasizing their ad-supported tiers. Inscape said the new data still will provide a single source of data that is more accurate and will provide a holistic view that will improve the buying and measurement of campaigns.

“By incorporating more sources across both linear and streaming, Inscape is helping the industry finally consolidate media fragmentation by providing a comprehensive reporting of cross-platform TV viewing behavior,” said Ken Norcross, VP, data licensing and strategy at Inscape. “This allows our partners to better analyze ad effectiveness and performance for planning and measurement decisions – critical inputs for content providers, brands, advertisers and our measurement and analytics partners.”

Commercial Feed Plus uses ACR and other technologies to detect streaming ads, increasing the commercial exposures registered across multiple viewing sources. Inscape says it is able to deduplicate commercial exposure data across linear and streaming, giving clients better insights for campaign planning and measurement.

Adding streaming to its data set, Inscape said it found 34% more ad impressions, a 32% increase in ad hours and 23% more unique commercial exposures.

“With the explosive growth of CTV, it’s critical that the industry has a complete and efficient way to measure, understand and make decisions around both linear TV and streaming,” said John Batter, CEO of MarketCast, a research company. “Being able to leverage Inscape’s Commercial Feed Plus solution, which adds streaming sources to an already robust data set, is critical to the MarketCast mission of helping our clients see beyond linear TV in order to measure the impact of advertising effectiveness across CTV streaming services as well.“