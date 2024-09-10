Read the September Edition of ‘B+C Multichannel News’

NYC TV Week is previewed in this month’s edition of B+C Multichannel News, including profiles of the 2024 “40 Under 40 New York” honorees. Plus, our annual “Women in the Game” feature profiles some of the top female sports execs in a year when women’s sports are top of mind. Also in the September issue is at syndication’s new multiplatform playbook heading into the 2024-25 TV season and a deep dive into E.W. Scripps’s efforts to rethink local news.

To read September’s B+C Multichannel News, click on the image above or here.