Read the February 2024 Issue of ‘B+C Multichannel News’

Matt Sharp, founder and CEO of Sharp Entertainment, is the 2024 B+C Multichannel News Producer of the Year. In a Q&A, he shares his successful recipe for durable reality hits like 90 Day Fiancé, Man v. Food and many more. Also read about how TNT Sports chairman Luis Silberwasser, our 2024 Sports Executive of the Year keeps busy riding herd over a Warner Bros. Discovery content stable that includes the NBA, March Madness, the NHL and other marquee events. Plus: Why African-American viewers have become fast friends with FAST channels, a look at Seattle's local news scene, a look at the syndicated shows stations are buying this fall and much more.

