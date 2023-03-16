Read the March 2023 Issue of ‘B+C Multichannel News’

The March issue of B+C Multichannel News is all about the Wonder Women of New York, with full-page profiles of all 15 members of this year’s class and a Q&A with the 2023 Woman of Influence, Face the Nation moderator and CBS News chief foreign affairs correspondent Margaret Brennan. Plus, senior content producer R. Thomas Umstead talks with baseball commissioner Rob Manfred ahead of the 2023 Major League Baseball season, The Watchman previews the month ahead in programming, and more.

To read the March issue, click on the image above or click here.