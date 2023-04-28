Read the April B+C Hall of Fame Issue

Click below to read the April edition of B+C Multichannel News, our annual spotlight of the newest class of Broadcasting+Cable Hall of Fame members. Profilees include Lifetime Achievement Award winner Jim Nantz of CBS Sports, Today meterologist and co-anchor Al Roker, Deborah Roberts of ABC News, Beasley Media Group founder George Beasley and CEO Caroline Beasley, Iconic Series The Walking Dead and more.