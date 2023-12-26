Read the December 2023 Issue of ‘B+C Multichannel News’

The December 2023 issue of B+C Multichannel News magazine raises a glass to this year’s best in local television, the B+C Station Awards winners, including Broadcaster of the Year Adam Symson of Scripps, Station Group of the Year honoree CBS Stations, and our choices for the year’s top general managers, news director, multiplatform broadcaster, unsung hero and on-air standouts, too. Plus, we go deep into how YouTube used pay TV providers to fuel its successful push into the living room, learn why syndicators aren’t looking to take many big swings in 2024, examine the sudden influx of TV shows about monsters and survey the local news scene in the No. 2 market of Los Angeles. To read the December issue, click on the link above or here.

