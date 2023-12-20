B+C Station Awards 2023: Honoring Leaders in Local TV
Scripps’s Adam Symson, CBS Stations headline our picks as 2023’s top performers
Broadcasting+Cable has selected its B+C Station Awards winners for 2023, a selection of the top group executives, general managers, news directors and on-air personalities from local outlets across the nation.
Headlining the group is our Broadcaster of the Year, E.W. Scripps president and CEO Adam Symson, a journalist-turned-executive who’s led his company through bold moves in national network programming, news and sports. Major-market titan CBS Stations was the B+C pick for station group of the year as it worked to build local newsrooms for the streaming era, such as the newly launched local operation at WWJ Detroit.
Learn more about what made this year’s Station Awards winners stand out by clicking the links listed below.
- Broadcaster of the Year: Adam Symson, Scripps
- Station Group of the Year: CBS Stations
- GM of the Year, Markets 1-25: Kyle Grimes, WCVB Boston
- GM of the Year, Markets 26-50: Adam Chase, WTKR-WGNT Norfolk (Va.)
- GM of the Year, Markets 51-Plus: Katie Pickman, KGMB-KHNL-KFVE Honolulu
- News Director of the Year: Allison Smith, KCCI Des Moines (Iowa)
- Multiplatform Broadcaster of the Year: Tegna
- Unsung Hero of the Year: Phil Brooks, KRIS Corpus Christi (Tex.)
- News Anchor of the Year: David Ono, KABC Los Angeles
- Meteorologist of the Year: Pete Delkus, WFAA Dallas
- Sports Anchor of the Year: Héctor Lozano, WSNS Chicago
By Scott Lehane