Bob Schaper Named News Director at WGBA in Green Bay, Wisc.

WGBA, an NBC affiliate in Green Bay, Wisconsin, said it named Bob Schaper was news director, effective October 28.

Schaper is currently news director at Nexstar Media Group’s WOWK in Charleston, West Virginia.

Schaper will be filling a vacancy left ob Ryan Scott, who moved to WTMJ, Milwaukee, which like WGBA is owned by the E.W. Scripps Co.

“Bob has a track record of success in driving increased ratings and shares across the newsrooms he has led while staying committed to quality journalism and storytelling,” said Jaclyn Clark, station manager and director of sales for WGBA. “He is a great fit for our newsroom and our mission.”

Schaper started out as a newspaper reporter. He got his first TV reporting job at WREX in Rockford, Illinois. He worked at stations in Madison, Wisconsin; and Eugene, Oregon, advancing from reporter to anchor to assistant news director before getting his current post.