Freeze Frame: B+C Hall of Fame 2024

Photos from the Sept. 26 gala at New York’s Ziegfeld Ballroom

The 32nd class of honorees to the B+C Hall of Fame took to the stage at New York’s Ziegfeld Ballroom on September 26 for a gala induction event. Click below for a gallery of photos from on stage and behind the scenes, featuring honorees such as Dick Vitale, George Stephanopoulos, Debra OConnell, Bill McGorry and more.

B+C Hall of Fame class of 2024
(Image credit: Mark Reinertson)

Members of the 2024 class of the B+C Hall of Fame on stage at the Ziegfeld Ballroom (from l.): Douglas V. Holloway, Valari Dobson Staab, Arthur Wagner, Steve Lanzano, Mario J. Gabelli, B+C Hall of Fame chairman Charlie Weiss, Janice Arouh, Bill McGorry, Karen Dougherty Buchholz, Bob Bakish, Marianne Gambelli, Scott Herman, Debra OConnell and Dick Vitale. 

