Freeze Frame: B+C Hall of Fame 2024
Photos from the Sept. 26 gala at New York’s Ziegfeld Ballroom
The 32nd class of honorees to the B+C Hall of Fame took to the stage at New York’s Ziegfeld Ballroom on September 26 for a gala induction event. Click below for a gallery of photos from on stage and behind the scenes, featuring honorees such as Dick Vitale, George Stephanopoulos, Debra OConnell, Bill McGorry and more.
Members of the 2024 class of the B+C Hall of Fame on stage at the Ziegfeld Ballroom (from l.): Douglas V. Holloway, Valari Dobson Staab, Arthur Wagner, Steve Lanzano, Mario J. Gabelli, B+C Hall of Fame chairman Charlie Weiss, Janice Arouh, Bill McGorry, Karen Dougherty Buchholz, Bob Bakish, Marianne Gambelli, Scott Herman, Debra OConnell and Dick Vitale.
Comedian Ali Wentworth (l.) and her husband, B+C Hall of Famer George Stephanopoulos of ABC News.
Former Paramount Global CEO Bob Bakish talked in his acceptance speech about lessons learned during his long run at the company.
KGO San Francisco and former Good Morning America weather forecaster Spencer Christian accepts the Service to the Community Award on behalf of longtime Capital Cities/ABC executive Philip R. Beuth.
(From l.): Co-host Brian Custer; Chairman's Award recipient Mario J. Gabelli, founder, Gabelli Funds; and B+C Hall of Fame chairman Charlie Weiss.
Co-host Deborah Roberts of Good Morning America, a 2023 Hall of Famer, with 2024 inductee Debra OConnell, president, News Group and Networks, Disney Entertainment Television.
College basketball legend and ESPN analyst Dick Vitale accepts the Humanitarian Award for his charitable efforts toward fighting cancer.
Inductee Janice Arouh, president, network distribution for Allen Media Group, watches from the crowd.
Lifetime Achievement Award winner Arthur Wagner, executive chairman of the board and co-founder, Active International.
(From l.) Co-host Mario Lopez; inductee Karen Dougherty Buchholz, EVP, administration, Comcast Corp.; and Bill McGorry, chairman emeritus, B+C Hall of Fame.
Valari Dobson Staab, chairman, NBCUniversal Local, delivers her Hall of Fame acceptance speech.
Honoree Marianne Gambelli, former president of advertising sales, marketing and brand partnerships at Fox Corp.
Honoree Steve Lanzano, president and CEO of TVB, gets animated on stage at the Ziegfeld.
Longtime CBS Radio executive and Broadcasters Foundation of America chairman Scott Herman delivers his induction speech.
Homewood Media president Douglas V. Holloway, a programming, marketing and sales executive from the cable programming industry's pioneer days to the present, speaks from the Ziegfeld stage.
(From l.): Co-host Mario Lopez; presenter Amy McGorry; inductee Bill McGorry, chairman emeritus, B+C Hall of Fame; and Charlie Weiss, chairman, B+C Hall of Fame.
The McGorry family came out in force as B+C Hall of Fame chairman emeritus Bill McGorry took his place in the honor roll of the Fifth Estate.
Mike Demenchuk has served as content manager of Broadcasting+Cable and Multichannel News since 2016. After stints as reporter and editor at Adweek, The Bond Buyer and local papers in New Jersey, he joined the staff of Multichannel News in 1999 as assistant managing editor and has served as the cable trade publication's managing editor since 2005. He edits copy and writes headlines for both the print magazine and website, wrangles the occasional e-newsletter and reviews TV shows from time to time. He's also the guy to bother with your guest blog, Fates & Fortunes and Freeze Frame submissions.