Mike Nelson, CBS Comms Veteran, Announces Departure

Mike Nelson, senior VP of communications for CBS News, Stations and Media Ventures, will step down at the end of the month. After a long run in CBS Stations, he took on broader responsibilities in January, including supporting Wendy McMahon, president and CEO, CBS News and Stations and Media Ventures, and her executive team.

Nelson joined CBS in 2002 as director of communications at KCBS-KCAL Los Angeles. He previously worked at NBC Entertainment, after getting his start in PR with the Golden State Warriors of the NBA.

In 2004, Nelson played a key role in the birth of the KCAL Yule Log, featuring the burning log on-screen with Christmas approaching, and KCAL partnering with radio station KOST to create a music simulcast hosted by both stations’ anchors and hosts. The Yule Log, a tradition that began at WPIX New York, turned out to be a hit for KCAL.

In 2006, Nelson was promoted to VP of communications, CBS Stations, overseeing communications for the CBS local TV group, which at the time included 39 stations.

Nelson has been CBS Stations’ liaison with CBS Daytime’s The Talk since the show premiered in 2010, arranging for local anchors from across the CBS station group to appear as guest co-hosts on the program.

During his time with CBS Stations, Nelson worked with seven different station group heads, and more than 60 station general managers.

In 2017, Nelson spent six months as interim head of communications at CBS Radio, prior to the company exiting the radio station ownership business.

The CBS stations were named B+C’s Station Group of the Year in the 2023 Station Awards.

Nelson mentioned working with McMahon as a highlight during his time at CBS. “I met Wendy for the first time in 2008, when she was the creative services director at our stations in Boston. Her journey from CSD to CEO is amazing, inspiring and, in my opinion, not the least bit surprising,” he said in a memo to friends and colleagues. “I knew she was on a path to greatness and I’m so glad that I stayed at CBS long enough and have been fortunate enough to work with and learn from her.”

Nelson did not reveal what is next for him. “I believe this is the perfect time for me to spread my wings and pursue my next adventure,” he said.