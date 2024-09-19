Lance Frank Named Head of Communications at CBS News, Stations & Media Ventures

Lance Frank has been named head of communications for CBS News, Stations & Media Ventures. He will oversee all internal and external communications for CBS News, CBS Stations, syndication, talent, programming, first-run syndication and division strategy. Frank will report to Wendy McMahon, president and CEO, CBS News and Stations and CBS Media Ventures; and Chris Ender, executive VP, communications, CBS.

In a memo to staff, McMahon said of Frank, “He is a gifted communicator, a great strategist and a trusted advisor. Just as important, he understands the power of collaboration. In a short period, he’s already energized, encouraged and empowered the cross-division team to work together. He truly sees the value, strength and effectiveness that emerges when people work as one team.”

She added, “Lance is the right leader at the right time to drive outreach for our division.”

Frank joined CBS in 2011. In January, he was named executive VP of communications.

Since his promotion earlier this year, Ender said, “Lance has hit the ground running with speed and purpose, skillfully communicating new developments in the organization and amplifying our editorial coverage on broadcast, digital and streaming. He is a big thinker, an excellent adviser for senior leaders, and a terrific collaborator with all our CBS comms teams. Positive media relations and talent relations are core to his DNA (as are Saturday afternoons in the fall rooting for his LSU Tigers).”