GroupM’s Mike Fisher Joins Comcast Advertising
Named executive director, agency development
Mike Fisher, who had been executive director of investment innovation at GroupM, has joined Comcast Advertising as executive director, agency development.
In his new role, Fisher will work with Comcast Advertising’s leaders and focus on agency relationships and developing advanced advertising solutions to serve agency clients.
Fisher joined GroupM in 2020 as VP, advanced TV for EssenceMediacom and moved into a GroupM-wide role.
Before that he held posts at MediaMath, Brightline and Canoe Ventures.
He also service as an advisor to Octopus Interactive, which was acquired by T-Mobile.
Jon has been business editor of Broadcasting+Cable since 2010. He focuses on revenue-generating activities, including advertising and distribution, as well as executive intrigue and merger and acquisition activity. Just about any story is fair game, if a dollar sign can make its way into the article. Before B+C, Jon covered the industry for TVWeek, Cable World, Electronic Media, Advertising Age and The New York Post. A native New Yorker, Jon is hiding in plain sight in the suburbs of Chicago.