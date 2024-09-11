GroupM’s Mike Fisher Joins Comcast Advertising

Mike Fisher, who had been executive director of investment innovation at GroupM, has joined Comcast Advertising as executive director, agency development.

In his new role, Fisher will work with Comcast Advertising’s leaders and focus on agency relationships and developing advanced advertising solutions to serve agency clients.

Fisher joined GroupM in 2020 as VP, advanced TV for EssenceMediacom and moved into a GroupM-wide role.

Before that he held posts at MediaMath, Brightline and Canoe Ventures.

He also service as an advisor to Octopus Interactive, which was acquired by T-Mobile.