Fox Uses Vizio Ad Tools to Promote Action Series ‘Rescue: HI-Surf’

Fox Entertainment worked with Vizio, using the TV maker’s full suite of ad capabilities to drive awareness and tune-in for new action series Rescue: HI-Surf.

The companies have worked together before, but to promote the lifeguard drama Fox took advantage of messages on the Vizio Home Screen as well as Hero, Discovery and Recommends ads.

On the home screen, seen by millions before they decide what to watch, Vizio showed a Spotlight unit featuring a custom animation.

Fox also ran 15- and 30-second video promos on Vizio WatchFree Plus and partner AVOD apps.

The campaign urged viewers to watch the premiere of Rescue: HI-Surf on September 22, as well as to tune into the show in its regular Monday evening time slot. Viewers were also told they could watch the next day on demand via Hulu.

Vizio says Fox is the first marketer to use animated messages in the Spotlight unit on the Home Screen.

“TV audiences are more fragmented than ever, so the Home Screen provides an opportunity to reach people before they start splitting off into streaming environments,” Vizio head of media & entertainment, national advertising sales Sean Booker said. “Fox is a longtime partner, and this expanded campaign brings the full impact of the Smart TV Home Screen to help the company reach audiences with creative executions that drive multiple media objectives.”

