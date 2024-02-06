Vizio Says WatchFree Plus Viewing Hours Doubled in ’23

Vizio said that it is expanding its WatchFree Plus streaming service after viewing hours doubled over the past 12 months.

New channels are being added from Warner Bros. Discovery including Bachelor Nation and Say Yes To The Dress, and from Lionsgate including Nikita, Movie Sphere by Lionsgate, Ebony TV by Lionsgate, HerSphere by Lionsgate, Outersphere by Lionsgate, Celebrity Name Game and Ghost Hunters.

Vizio is also adding exclusive channels including one dedicated to the series Leverage, produced by Electric Entertainment. An Electric Now FAST channel is on the way.

Comedy Club and Valor, two channels curated by Vizio, have also been added to WatchFree Plus. There are now 10 curated channels available.

“WatchFree Plus has solidified its position as the premium, free streaming destination for Vizio households, thanks to our ever-expanding content offering, major studio & network partnerships, and enhanced user experience,” said Katherine Pond, group VP of platform content & partnerships at Vizio. “With these latest programming additions and product updates, WatchFree Plus continues to deliver an entertainment experience that consumers love.”

Vizio said it has also added new menu categories to its electronic program guide. The new categories, including history, documentaries, nature and science,entertainment and mood and ambiance, are designed to make finding something to watch easier.