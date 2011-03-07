TLC Launching Another ‘Say Yes to the Dress' Spinoff

TLC has ordered another installment of its popular Say Yes to the Dress franchise focusing

on series star Randy Fenoli.

The eight-part Say Yes

to the Dress: Randy Knows Best (working title) will feature the Kleinfeld

fashion director giving his top-10 tips on a variety of bridal-related

categories.

The series, from Half Yard Productions, will premiere April

1 at 10 p.m. The franchise already has two other spinoffs, Say Yes to the Dress: Atlanta and Say Yes to the Dress: Big Bliss.