TLC Launching Another ‘Say Yes to the Dress' Spinoff
TLC has ordered another installment of its popular Say Yes to the Dress franchise focusing
on series star Randy Fenoli.
The eight-part Say Yes
to the Dress: Randy Knows Best (working title) will feature the Kleinfeld
fashion director giving his top-10 tips on a variety of bridal-related
categories.
The series, from Half Yard Productions, will premiere April
1 at 10 p.m. The franchise already has two other spinoffs, Say Yes to the Dress: Atlanta and Say Yes to the Dress: Big Bliss.
