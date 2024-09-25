Singing Janitor Wins ‘AGT’ Season 19

Richard Goodall has been named the winner of season 19 of America’s Got Talent. Known as the singing janitor, he took home the $1 million grand prize.

Goodall sang Journey’s “Don’t Stop Believin’” for his audition and won a Golden Buzzer from judge Heidi Klum. He performed Michael Bolton’s“How Am I Supposed To Live Without You” in the qualifiers round and Survivor’s “Eye of the Tiger” in the semifinals.

Goodall, who is from Terre Haute, Indiana, went back to the Journey oeuvre for his final performance, singing “Faithfully.”

Members of Journey performed with him in the finale results show at Pasadena Civic Auditorium September 24.

Goodall is a janitor at a middle school, and performs at times for the students. He also sings in church and with a band.

“Winning AGT is important and means so much to me,” Goodall said. “Simon [Cowell] said two minutes can change your life. It has transformed mine, and I’d like to help others, one song at a time.”

Cowell, Klum, Howie Mandel and Sofia Vergara are the AGT judges, and Terry Crews hosts.

Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter The smarter way to stay on top of broadcasting and cable industry. Sign up below * To subscribe, you must consent to Future’s privacy policy.

Klum said to Goodall on the show, “I have faithfully been your biggest fan since the very first moment we met." Mandel commented, “I think you just sang yourself $1 million.” Said Cowell, “We all need a hero right now, and you are our hero.”

The season finale featured the top 10 finalists performing alongside Simone Biles & the Gold Over America Tour, entertainer Michael Bublé, guitarist Neal Schon and members of Journey, DJ and producer Steve Aoki, comedian Gabriel ‘Fluffy’ Iglesias, the cast of “Magic Mike Live,” singer-songwriter Andra Day and AGT fan favorite Detroit Youth Choir.

America’s Got Talent was created by Cowell and is co-produced by Fremantle and Syco Entertainment. Cowell, Sam Donnelly and Jason Raff are the executive producers.

It airs on NBC.

Adrian Stoica and his dog Hurricane won season 18.