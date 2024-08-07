‘AGT’: 44 Acts Set for Live Shows on NBC

America’s Got Talent heads into live shows on NBC starting Tuesday, August 13, and 44 acts will perform for judges for the four quarterfinal rounds that kick off the live shows. The action happens at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium and the judges are Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum and Sofia Vergara.

In each quarterfinal, one judge will be allotted a Golden Buzzer for the night. The new Live Show Golden Buzzer sends a contestant straight to the finals.

Eleven acts will take the stage in each quarterfinal. In the semifinal round, 12 acts will compete and the six that receive the most votes from the viewers will join the four Live Show Golden Buzzers in the two-night finale, which begins September 17 and ends September 24. The winner takes home $1 million.

Season 19 began May 28.

The acts moving on to the live shows are acrobatic act Airfootworks, singer Alex Sampson, contortionist Arshiya, band Ashes & Arrows, extreme ballerina Ashlee Montague, shadow performers Attraction Juniors, dance act Bboy Samuka, singing group Biko’s Manna, dance group Brent Street, singer Brooke Bailey, singer Dee Dee Simon, comedian Erica Rhodes, rap duo Flewnt & Inkabee, Hakuna Matata Acrobats, dance group Hypers Kids Africa, acrobats Illya and Anastasia, sideshow act Jelly Boy the Clown, magician Jonathan Burns, singer Journeyy, aerial act Kelsey Jane, singing group L6, comedian Learnmore Jonasi, dance act Legion, singer LiV Warfield, dance group Los Osos High School, musician Maya Neelakantan, singing group Menudo, musician Nini, singer Oscar Stembridge, baton act Phillip Lewis, singer Pranysqa Mishra, singer Reid Wilson, singer Richard Goodall, dog act Rhythm & Roni, dance group Sabrina and magician Sam Huang.

Golden Buzzers belong to Brent Street, Learnmore Jonasi, Legio, LiV Warfield, Pranysqa Mishra, Reid Wilson and Richard Goodall.

America’s Got Talent was created by Simon Cowell and is co-produced by Fremantle and Syco Entertainment. Cowell, Sam Donnelly and Jason Raff are the executive producers.

Terry Crews hosts.