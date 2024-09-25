Ryan Murphy Dials Up Another Monster Debut -- Netflix Weekly Rankings for September 16-22

The second season of Ryan Murphy’s Monster anthology series made an impressive debut last week, generating 97.5 million viewing hours and 12.3 million views during the week of September 16-22.

Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story launched on September 19, and was the most viewed title among Netflix’s English-language series.

Still, it doesn’t quite hold a candle to its predecessor Dahmer, which put up 196.2 million streaming hours in its first weekend on the rankings two years ago.

Also Read: 'Rebel Ridge' Brings Netflix Its Third-Biggest Film Debut This Year -- Netflix Weekly Rankings for September 9-15

Currently, Dahmer is Netflix’s third most popular Netflix title of all time, with 115.6 million views.

Netflix is set to release a documentary featuring new interviews with the Menendez brothers, which could spark additional viewing for the series.

Critics have been cool to Murphy's latest installment, rating it an aggregated 50% on Rotten Tomatoes.

NEXT TV NEWSLETTER The smarter way to stay on top of the streaming and OTT industry. Sign up below. * To subscribe, you must consent to Future’s privacy policy.

While The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story had a successful opening, it wasn’t Netflix’s most watched title.

That was Uglies, the dystopian film thriller starring Joey King, which earned the top spot among Netflix’s titles with 45.6 million viewing hours and 26.8 million views.

Uglies dethroned the top film from the week prior, Rebel Ridge, which landed at the No. 2 spot with 36.7 million viewing hours and 16.7 million views.

Also significant was the Korean action comedy film Officer Black Belt, which garnered an impressive 28.5 million views and 15.7 million viewing hours.

The film took the top spot among Netflix’s international titles in its second week of distribution, after it saw a 90% increase in viewership.

(Image credit: Netflix)

(Image credit: Netflix)

(Image credit: Netflix)