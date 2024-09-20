WNBA Playoffs Tip Off: What’s On This Weekend in TV Sports (Sept. 21-22)

Rookie sensation Caitlin Clark will lead the Indiana Fever into the WNBA playoffs this weekend.

The start of the WNBA playoffs and the NFL’s third week of regular-season action lead the list of live TV sports events airing during the first weekend of fall.

The first round of the WNBA postseason launches Sunday with four games, including Atlanta-New York (ESPN), Indiana-Connecticut (ABC), Phoenix-Minnesota (ESPN) and Seattle-Las Vegas (ESPN).

The third week of the NFL season will feature live regional games on Fox and CBS on Sunday afternoon, followed by NBC’s Sunday Night Football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Atlanta Falcons.

In Saturday college football action, top-ranked Texas plays Louisana-Monroe on ESPN Plus, No. 3 Ohio State meets Marshall on Fox, and No. 5 Ole Miss hosts Georgia Southern on SEC Network. The rest of the top 10 ranked teams in play include No. 6 Tennessee-Oklahoma (ABC), No. 7 Missouri-Vanderbilt (SEC Network), No. 8 Miami-South Florida (ESPN) and No. 10 Penn State-Kent State (BTN).

On the soccer field, USA, Peacock and NBC will offer weekend coverage of live English Premier League games. Ion on Saturday will air the NWSL game between North Carolina and Louisville.

On the baseball diamond, ESPN’s Sunday Night Baseball telecast will feature the Philadelphia Phillies and New York Mets.

In the boxing ring, DAZN on Saturday will distribute the Daniel Dubois-Anthony Joshua heavyweight title fight.