WNBA Playoffs Tip Off: What’s On This Weekend in TV Sports (Sept. 21-22)
A look at the weekend’s top TV sports events on broadcast, cable and streaming services
The start of the WNBA playoffs and the NFL’s third week of regular-season action lead the list of live TV sports events airing during the first weekend of fall.
The first round of the WNBA postseason launches Sunday with four games, including Atlanta-New York (ESPN), Indiana-Connecticut (ABC), Phoenix-Minnesota (ESPN) and Seattle-Las Vegas (ESPN).
The third week of the NFL season will feature live regional games on Fox and CBS on Sunday afternoon, followed by NBC’s Sunday Night Football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Atlanta Falcons.
In Saturday college football action, top-ranked Texas plays Louisana-Monroe on ESPN Plus, No. 3 Ohio State meets Marshall on Fox, and No. 5 Ole Miss hosts Georgia Southern on SEC Network. The rest of the top 10 ranked teams in play include No. 6 Tennessee-Oklahoma (ABC), No. 7 Missouri-Vanderbilt (SEC Network), No. 8 Miami-South Florida (ESPN) and No. 10 Penn State-Kent State (BTN).
On the soccer field, USA, Peacock and NBC will offer weekend coverage of live English Premier League games. Ion on Saturday will air the NWSL game between North Carolina and Louisville.
On the baseball diamond, ESPN’s Sunday Night Baseball telecast will feature the Philadelphia Phillies and New York Mets.
In the boxing ring, DAZN on Saturday will distribute the Daniel Dubois-Anthony Joshua heavyweight title fight.
R. Thomas Umstead serves as senior content producer, programming for Multichannel News, Broadcasting + Cable and Next TV. During his more than 30-year career as a print and online journalist, Umstead has written articles on a variety of subjects ranging from TV technology, marketing and sports production to content distribution and development. He has provided expert commentary on television issues and trends for such TV, print, radio and streaming outlets as Fox News, CNBC, the Today show, USA Today, The New York Times and National Public Radio. Umstead has also filmed, produced and edited more than 100 original video interviews, profiles and news reports featuring key cable television executives as well as entertainers and celebrity personalities.