HBO Renews ‘Industry’ for Season 4

HBO has greenlit Season 4 of its original drama series Industry prior to wrapping up the show's third season on September 29.

Industry follows the lives of a group of young bankers working within the pressure cooker environment of a major finance company, according to the network. Season three of the series is pacing nearly 40% ahead of season two with an average of 1.6 million viewers per episode, said HBO.

HBO will move the final two episodes of Industry’s third season to Sundays at 10 p.m. (ET) from its regular Sunday 9 p.m. time slot to make room for its new DC drama The Penguin, debuting on September 22.

Industry stars Myha’la, Marisa Abela, Harry Lawtey, Ken Leung, Conor MacNeill and Sagar Radia. The series is executive produced by Mickey Down, Konrad Kay, Jane Tranter, Kate Crowther, Ryan Rasmussen, Rebecca Ferguson, and Kathleen McCaffrey.

“For three seasons, Industry has been unflinching in its examination of ambition and class, solidifying itself as a marquee HBO drama,” Francesca Orsi, executive VP, HBO programming and head of HBO drama series and films, said in a statement. “Under Mickey and Konrad’s singular vision, this twisted, thrilling look at London finance has redefined the contemporary workplace show. We’re so excited that viewers and critics have recognized season three as bigger and better than ever, buoyed by sublime performances from our unparalleled cast.”