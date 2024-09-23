Horror-Themed Series ‘The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon — The Book of Carol;’ ‘Grotesquerie’ Debut: What’s Premiering This Week (Sept. 23-29)

AMC and FX will get an early start on the Halloween season with the premiere of horror-themed original series during the last week of September.

AMC will bring back its The Walking Dead spinoff series The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon — The Book of Carol for its sophomore season on September 29. Norman Reedus stars as zombie killer Daryl Dixon, along with Melissa McBride, who portrays Carol Peletier. The two characters from the original The Walking Dead series rekindle their friendship in France amid the continuing zombie threat, according to AMC.

Fight To Reunite | The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon - Book Of Carol | Premieres Sept 29th on AMC & AMC+ - YouTube Watch On

FX’s Grotesquerie debuts September 25 on FX and stars Niecy Nash as a detective exploring a series of heinous crimes in a small community that she believes is eerily connected to her. Courtney B. Vance, Lesley Manville, Micaela Diamond and Travis Kelce also star in the 10-part Ryan Murphy-produced series.

Grotesquerie | Official Trailer | Niecy Nash-Betts, Courtney B. Vance, Lesley Manville, Travis Kelce - YouTube Watch On

Here are video trailers and premiere dates for several shows debuting during the week of September 23-29. For some, viewer discretion is advised.

September 24: Evolution of the Black Quarterback (documentary series), Prime Video

EVOLUTION OF THE BLACK QUARTERBACK | FULL TRAILER PRE - YouTube Watch On

September 24: Penelope (drama series), Netflix

PENELOPE Series Trailer (2024) - YouTube Watch On

September 25: Everybody Still Hates Chris (animation series), Comedy Central

Comedy Central (USA) - Everybody Still Hates Chris Premiere Promo (2024) - YouTube Watch On

September 25: Mr. McMahon (documentary series), Netflix

Mr. McMahon | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

September 25: Midnight Family (drama series), Apple TV Plus

Midnight Family â€” Official Trailer | Apple TV+ - YouTube Watch On

September 26: Colin From Accounts (returning series), Paramount Plus

Colin From Accounts | Season 2 Official Trailer | Paramount+ - YouTube Watch On

September 26: Killer Heat (movie), Prime Video

Killer Heat - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

September 26: Nobody Wants This (comedy), Netflix

Nobody Wants This | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

September 27: Apartment 7A (drama movie), Paramount Plus

Apartment 7A | Official Trailer | Paramount+ - YouTube Watch On

September 27: Social Studies (documentary series), FX

Social Studies | Official Trailer | Lauren Greenfield | FX - YouTube Watch On

September 27: Wolfs (movie), Apple TV Plus