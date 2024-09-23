Horror-Themed Series ‘The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon — The Book of Carol;’ ‘Grotesquerie’ Debut: What’s Premiering This Week (Sept. 23-29)
A listing of original new and returning series, movies and documentaries debuting this week on streaming and cable services
AMC and FX will get an early start on the Halloween season with the premiere of horror-themed original series during the last week of September.
AMC will bring back its The Walking Dead spinoff series The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon — The Book of Carol for its sophomore season on September 29. Norman Reedus stars as zombie killer Daryl Dixon, along with Melissa McBride, who portrays Carol Peletier. The two characters from the original The Walking Dead series rekindle their friendship in France amid the continuing zombie threat, according to AMC.
FX’s Grotesquerie debuts September 25 on FX and stars Niecy Nash as a detective exploring a series of heinous crimes in a small community that she believes is eerily connected to her. Courtney B. Vance, Lesley Manville, Micaela Diamond and Travis Kelce also star in the 10-part Ryan Murphy-produced series.
Here are video trailers and premiere dates for several shows debuting during the week of September 23-29. For some, viewer discretion is advised.
September 24: Evolution of the Black Quarterback (documentary series), Prime Video
September 24: Penelope (drama series), Netflix
September 25: Everybody Still Hates Chris (animation series), Comedy Central
Multichannel Newsletter
The smarter way to stay on top of the multichannel video marketplace. Sign up below.
September 25: Mr. McMahon (documentary series), Netflix
September 25: Midnight Family (drama series), Apple TV Plus
September 26: Colin From Accounts (returning series), Paramount Plus
September 26: Killer Heat (movie), Prime Video
September 26: Nobody Wants This (comedy), Netflix
September 27: Apartment 7A (drama movie), Paramount Plus
September 27: Social Studies (documentary series), FX
September 27: Wolfs (movie), Apple TV Plus
R. Thomas Umstead serves as senior content producer, programming for Multichannel News, Broadcasting + Cable and Next TV. During his more than 30-year career as a print and online journalist, Umstead has written articles on a variety of subjects ranging from TV technology, marketing and sports production to content distribution and development. He has provided expert commentary on television issues and trends for such TV, print, radio and streaming outlets as Fox News, CNBC, the Today show, USA Today, The New York Times and National Public Radio. Umstead has also filmed, produced and edited more than 100 original video interviews, profiles and news reports featuring key cable television executives as well as entertainers and celebrity personalities.