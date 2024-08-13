FX Sets September Premiere for Ryan Murphy Horror Series ‘Grotesquerie’
10-episode series to debut Sept. 25
Ryan Murphy’s latest FX original series, Grotesquerie, will debut on September 25, the second series from the prolific producer to premiere next month on the channel.
The 10-episode horror series stars Niecy Nash-Betts, Courtney B. Vance, Lesley Manville, Michaela Diamond and Travis Kelce. According to FX, Grotesquerie follows a detective (Nash-Betts) in a small community who feels someone or something is taunting her after a series of heinous crimes that have unsettled the community. “With no leads and unsure of where to turn, she accepts the help of ‘Sister Megan’ (Diamond), a nun and journalist,” FX said. “As Lois and Sister Megan string together clues, they find themselves ensnared in a sinister web that only seems to raise more questions than answers.”
The series marks the second new Murphy-created series to debut on FX next month, following the September 17 premiere of American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez.
Grotesquerie is produced by 20th Century Television, with Murphy, Alexis Martin Woodall, Jon Robin Baitz, Joe Baken, Max Winkler, Nash-Betts, Vance, Peter Ligouri, Nissa Diederich, Eric Kovtun and Scott Robertson serving as executive producers.
Multichannel Newsletter
The smarter way to stay on top of the multichannel video marketplace. Sign up below.
R. Thomas Umstead serves as senior content producer, programming for Multichannel News, Broadcasting + Cable and Next TV. During his more than 30-year career as a print and online journalist, Umstead has written articles on a variety of subjects ranging from TV technology, marketing and sports production to content distribution and development. He has provided expert commentary on television issues and trends for such TV, print, radio and streaming outlets as Fox News, CNBC, the Today show, USA Today, The New York Times and National Public Radio. Umstead has also filmed, produced and edited more than 100 original video interviews, profiles and news reports featuring key cable television executives as well as entertainers and celebrity personalities.