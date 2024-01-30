Who's Tired of Taylor? CBS Says Sunday's Chiefs-vs.-Ravens Matchup Was Its Most Watched AFC Championship Game Ever
CBS says the conference title game averaged 55.473 million viewers; FOX also touts biggest ever NFL playoff ratings
CBS said Tuesday that it averaged more than 55 million viewers for Sunday's playoff matchup featuring the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs beating the Baltimore Ravens. The network also said that was its biggest ever audience for an AFC Championship game.
The network said its previous high for the conference title game came back in January 2011, when an average of 54.850 million viewers tuned in to watch the Pittsburgh Steelers beat the New York Jets.
CBS' announcement came as FOX (broadcaster of Sunday's NFC title clash between the San Francisco 49ers and Detroit Lions) also beat its chest, noting an all-time best average audience of 44.7 million for its three combined January NFC playoff games.
As Taylor Swift once again stood in the press box to cheer on her boyfriend, Chiefs perennial All Pro tight end Travis Kelce, CBS was (relatively) restrained in its camera cutaways to observe the billionaire and Grammy-winning singer-songwriter.
Meanwhile, as CBS prepares to broadcast Super Bowl LVIII t Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Feb. 11, with the Chiefs taking on the 49ers, pundits in a perpendicular media universe are grappling with what it all means:
OAN host says it makes sense for Biden to have Taylor Swift date Travis Kelce in a massive deep state psy op, because sports in general starting at the youth level is also used to brainwash kids when they should be focused on Jesus instead. pic.twitter.com/VBySLURPesJanuary 30, 2024
Brian Kilmeade on Taylor Swift potentially endorsing Biden: "It would be the single dumbest thing a mega superstar could ever do. Why would you tell half the country you don’t agree with them in this highly polarized time? You stay out of it!" pic.twitter.com/zxHlFfUO0HJanuary 30, 2024
Newsmax host Bianca de la Garza on Taylor Swift: "How much have we fallen that people are still in this cult of celebrity?... We have to get people stopping to drink the Kool-Aid, get yourself away from the legacy media. Um, and again, I do say the relationship is fake..." pic.twitter.com/IQOLUcG9CKJanuary 30, 2024
Daniel Frankel is the managing editor of Next TV, an internet publishing vertical focused on the business of video streaming. A Los Angeles-based writer and editor who has covered the media and technology industries for more than two decades, Daniel has worked on staff for publications including E! Online, Electronic Media, Mediaweek, Variety, paidContent and GigaOm. You can start living a healthier life with greater wealth and prosperity by following Daniel on Twitter today!
