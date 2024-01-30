Who's Tired of Taylor? CBS Says Sunday's Chiefs-vs.-Ravens Matchup Was Its Most Watched AFC Championship Game Ever

Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates with Taylor Swift after defeating the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship Game at M&T Bank Stadium on January 28, 2024 in Baltimore, Maryland.

CBS said Tuesday that it averaged more than 55 million viewers for Sunday's playoff matchup featuring the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs beating the Baltimore Ravens. The network also said that was its biggest ever audience for an AFC Championship game.

The network said its previous high for the conference title game came back in January 2011, when an average of 54.850 million viewers tuned in to watch the Pittsburgh Steelers beat the New York Jets.

CBS' announcement came as FOX (broadcaster of Sunday's NFC title clash between the San Francisco 49ers and Detroit Lions) also beat its chest, noting an all-time best average audience of 44.7 million for its three combined January NFC playoff games.

As Taylor Swift once again stood in the press box to cheer on her boyfriend, Chiefs perennial All Pro tight end Travis Kelce, CBS was (relatively) restrained in its camera cutaways to observe the billionaire and Grammy-winning singer-songwriter.

Meanwhile, as CBS prepares to broadcast Super Bowl LVIII t Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Feb. 11, with the Chiefs taking on the 49ers, pundits in a perpendicular media universe are grappling with what it all means:

OAN host says it makes sense for Biden to have Taylor Swift date Travis Kelce in a massive deep state psy op, because sports in general starting at the youth level is also used to brainwash kids when they should be focused on Jesus instead. pic.twitter.com/VBySLURPesJanuary 30, 2024 See more

Brian Kilmeade on Taylor Swift potentially endorsing Biden: "It would be the single dumbest thing a mega superstar could ever do. Why would you tell half the country you don’t agree with them in this highly polarized time? You stay out of it!" pic.twitter.com/zxHlFfUO0HJanuary 30, 2024 See more