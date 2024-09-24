Roku Touts Refresh for Its 'Ultra' Streaming Gadget

Roku on Tuesday released detail of its latest product upgrade to its top-of-the-line "Ultra" streaming gadget.

The updated device features a new quad-core processor specifically built to enhance the quality of streaming, with capabilities for 4K, HDR10+, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, as well as support for WiFi 6.

Roku says its new Ultra operates 30% faster than its other players.

The device, the company said, is made even faster by the integration of machine learning, which predicts which app you’ll likely open next and tees it up to launch instantaneously.

Other features include a lost remote mode, wireless headphone capabilities, and customizable quick launch shortcuts.

Speaking of remotes, Roku also announced a the second edition of its Voice Remote Pro, which it plans to sell bundled with the Roku Ultra.

Alongside the standard features, the Voice Remote Pro will have backlit buttons, USB charging, and two new buttons: quick launch and live TV guide.

As part of its broader product upgrade cycle, Roku also highlighted some key changes to its content recommendations and home page.

Roku said in a release that it will be revamping the Roku Mobile App, which previously allowed users to control their TV without the need for a physical remote.

Now, in addition to controlling their video players, the remote app will allow users to discover personalized content recommendations and read IMDb ratings without having to launch a new window.

The app also enable users to favorite their go-to sports teams, even when they’re not at home.

Roku also made slight alterations to its home screen, including the introduction of a “Kids & Family zone.”

But if that isn’t to your preference, the company also introduced the ability to like and dislike content, allowing users some degree of control over what the platform continues to recommend.