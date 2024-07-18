Altice USA Adds $30-a-Month vMVPD, ‘Entertainment TV,’ to Its Optimum Stream Offering

Altice USA quietly introduced its Optimum Stream device three years ago, allowing its broadband customers who don't take linear TV services a $5-a-month, Android TV-powered gadget that lets then stream Netflix, Disney Plus or whatever else is available in the Google Play Store.

On Thursday, the New York-based cable operator announced an expansion to the Optimum Stream platform.

First, there will be more access. Already situated in the legacy Cablevision Systems footprint of New York, Connecticut and New Jersey, Optimum Stream will now be available in 1.5 million additional homes situated in Western “Suddenlink” territories including Arkansas, Arizona, Louisiana, North Carolina and Texas.

There will also be more content.

While more than 50 free FAST channels have been available via the Optimum Stream and Suddenlink Stream apps, a new $30-a-month virtual MVPD, Entertainment TV, including more than 80 live channels is now available for the platform.

Channels included with Entertainment TV include A&E, AMC, Comedy Central, Discovery Channel, Food Network, Game Show Network, Great American Family, Hallmark, HGTV, Lifetime, Nickelodeon, Paramount Network, TLC and We TV.

Entertainment TV customers will also have access to local news content from Optimum’s News 12 service, the hyperlocal news source focused on the New York tri-state area.

With the loss of another 78,000 customers in Q1, Altice USA finished March with just 2.1 million remaining pay TV souls. Like many cable operators, the company would prefer to leave linear video behind and focus on bundling internet service with its emerging Optimum Mobile products.

“Optimum is focused on providing superior customer experiences at every touchpoint — backed by a world-class network and product set — and putting our customers at the center of everything we do. This launch demonstrates our commitment to further enhancing the Optimum TV offering and bringing customers innovative TV packages that satisfy their unique viewing habits,“ Leroy Williams, chief growth and innovation officer at Optimum, said in a statement.