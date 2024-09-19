SCTE TechExpo Converges on Atlanta

The Society of Cable Telecommunications Engineers will host its annual TechExpo at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta from September 24-26. This year’s show will feature an expanded exhibit space with more than 300 exhibits, including 68 first-time exhibitors. There will be nine conference tracks along with a roster of keynote addresses and headliner sessions.

Ahead of the show opening, for an additional registration fee, attendees can join the inaugural SCTE Broadband Fiber Installer (BFI) Boot Camp — an in-person training course for fiber installers slated for September 23.

This year’s TechExpo show — the first since the former Cable-Tec Expo was rebranded — will be Maria Popo’s first as SCTE president and CEO, after taking the helm last December in the wake of Mark Dzuban’s retirement. The organization has lined up a number of new initiatives for the show, and Popo wants to outline how the SCTE is adapting during her opening-day keynote address. “I will be focused on two areas — economic opportunity and workforce development and how those two interconnect,” she said.

She explained that with most baby boomers expected to retire by 2030, the SCTE plays a vital role in mentoring and training the next generation of technicians to replace them. And with the rollout of 10G services expected to generate more than 600,000 jobs (roughly half for technicians), she will outline the organization’s plan to align its training and standards work more strategically with operators’ needs in a rapidly changing industry.

SCTE currently has 56 chapters across the U.S. where members come together to share information on new technologies and best practices. These chapters are the grass roots of the organization. “It’s where humanity and technology intersect,” Popo said. “It’s very important that we have all these chapters where people are learning about technology, learning about how to network and engaging with each other, having discussions that don't always happen in the workplace.”

SCTE is currently testing digital platforms that will make it easier for those chapters to connect with each other across the country, Popo revealed. She hinted that she will present a completely new plan for training and certification “that could potentially reach outside of the industry. I believe that that will be exciting news, because it will illustrate how SCTE is evolving just as technology evolves.”

AI Makes Its Mark on TechExpo

Overall, Popo said she is most excited about TechExpo’s new AI zone and conference track.

“AI is already in the networks, and you'll see that next week across the three days of the show,” she said. “It’s in the networks’ troubleshooting and diagnostics. It's already impacting the way technicians and engineers work. Throughout the vendor community, AI is implemented in some way, so that is of significant interest.”

Headlining the AI & Automation track on September 25, Comcast Cable executive VP and chief network officer Elad Nafshi will moderate a panel including Lilac Ilan, global head of business development telco-AI powered operations at Nvidia; Jennifer Andreoli-Fang, head of fixed networks at Amazon Web Services; and Nirali Patel, group VP of data and AI strategy at Liberty Global. The panelists will explore how AI is shaping the future of broadband, including its role in driving self-optimizing networks, future innovations and business models.

“The Human Factor” is another new conference track this year, featuring a September 23 master class on “Cultivating Your Ideation Toolkit and Innovation Mindset” featuring CableLabs CEO Phil McKinney, director of strategic growth engagement Lisa Schwab, principal strategist Todd Byron and director, innovation services and coaching Michelle Vendelin.

Other tracks include Wireless & Convergence, Wireline Network Evolution, Network-as-a-Service (NaaS), Technology Policy, Growth & Transformation and Energy Management.

Laying a New SCTE Foundation

The group has also relaunched the SCTE Foundation with new branding and a new website, along with a restructured board, new committees and an expanded mission statement that reads: “The SCTE Foundation is dedicated to fostering talent and innovation for the global broadband connectivity industry. Through the provisions of grants, scholarships, resources and programs, we empower aspiring professionals and companies with the skills and tools necessary to succeed in our dynamic field.”

Among the new initiatives, the SCTE Foundation has launched a New Ideas Committee dedicated to evaluating innovative proposals to enhance the organization’s talent training initiatives.

The foundation is also launching the Broadband Labor Academy specifically designed for aspiring fiber splicing technicians. Students can experience hands-on training complemented by SCTE coursework and mentorship from industry experts.

In addition, the foundation is kicking off the Diversity TechConnect Initiative as a pilot program to mentor rising stars from diverse backgrounds. The program is based on The Women’s TechConnect program, which was developed in partnership with The WICT Network to mentor women in the cable telecom sector.

In Pursuit of Sustainability

With the support of TechExpo24 co-sponsors Cox Communications and Liberty Latin America, organizers have purchased and retired enough renewable energy certificates (RECs) to power the event with 100% renewable energy. New for 2024, water restoration certificates (WRCs) will offset water usage throughout the event.

With additional support from Cox, TechExpo24 also aims to achieve 100% zero waste to landfill. Attendees will notice an increased number of recycling and compost bins and exhibitor waste will be segregated for recycling. Cox volunteers will be on hand to encourage all attendees to reuse, recycle and use the right bins.

Introduced in 2014, the SCTE Energy 20/20 Program has helped cable broadband providers achieve their environmental goals by creating standards and sharing successful operational practices.

On September 25, Derek DiGiacomo, SCTE’s senior director of energy management program and business continuity, and Ryan Capone, Comcast’s VP of network facilities and energy, will update attendees on the latest developments in sustainability.