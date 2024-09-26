Fubo Launches 'Multiview' Beta on Roku
Users of high-end Roku Ultra gadgets can display up to four simultaneous streams at once
Fubo has released in beta on select Roku devices a new feature that lets users display up to four simultaneous streams at once.
The virtual MVPD provider first debuted its Multiview feature on premium Apple TV devices back in 2020. According to Digital Trends, which dug into Fubo's announcement today, users of Roku's high-end Ultra devices will be able to put up to four channels at once on their screen at once time.
Users of lower end Roku Express 4K and 4K+, and Roku Streaming Stick 4K and 4K+, will be confined to two simultaneous streams.
In a business catering to fans of live sports, Fubo's Multiview feature bests a similar offering from rival YouTube TV, which only lets users access select channels.
“Multiview has been one of our most loved features, and we’re thrilled to expand it to Roku users,” said Isaac Josephson, senior VP of product management, Fubo, in a statement. “With Multiview and a suite of product features that enable content discovery and personalization, Fubo’s goal is to ensure fans never miss a moment of their favorite content.”
