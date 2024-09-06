Fubo Launches ‘Triple Play’ Home-Screen Ad Format
Retailer signs up for back-to-school campaign
Fubo said it is launching a new connected TV ad format called Triple Play on its home screen.
When a subscriber logs onto Fubo, they see an interactive home screen. With the Triple Play module, the advertiser gets a branded banner, a custom content carousel showcasing curated live and on-demand programming, plus clickable branded content video within the programming playlist. The branded video can include a QR code
The advertiser also gets a rotation of midroll spots that will appear within the programming on the curated playlist.
Fubo said the format will be up and running in a few days and that a retailer–which the streamed declined to identify–has signed up to be the first Triple Play for a back-to-school campaign.
“Traditional 15- and 30-second ad spots have long been staples in TV advertising but CTV has made it possible to expand standard TV ad formats to command more attention and engagement,” Dina Roman, senior VP, global ad sales and operations at Fubo, said. “By offering premium bespoke ad opportunities, we are creating even more ways brands can authentically reach their target audiences. We can’t wait to debut The Triple Play with our inaugural brand sponsor.”
