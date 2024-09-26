Horizon Sports & Experiences Signs Shark Beauty as Title Sponsor of College Basketball Women’s Champions Classic

With women’s sports blowing up in popularity, Horizon Sports & Experiences said it signed Shark Beauty to be title sponsor for the inaugural Shark Beauty Women’s Champions Classic, which will be broadcast by Fox

The Classic is an early-season showcase featuring some of college basketball’s top teams including WNBA rookie star Caitlin Clark’s alma mater Iowa, the University of Connecticut, Louisville and Tennessee.

(Image credit: Horizon Sports & Experiences)

The event — a collaboration of Horizon Sports & Experiences and Fox Sports — is set for December 7 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

“There has been tremendous excitement around the inaugural Women’s Champions Classic, and we’re thrilled to announce our landmark sponsorship agreement with Shark Beauty,” said David Levy, co-CEO of HS&E. “This represents a significant shift, as brands in this category have historically focused their sponsorship dollars on traditional primetime entertainment television. As the popularity of women’s basketball continues to soar, new avenues for engagement and enhanced return on investment have emerged. Shark Beauty is setting a powerful example by recognizing the importance of investing in women’s sports, a strategy we believe will inspire other brands to follow suit.”

As part of a multiyear sponsorship package, Shark Beauty will receive a variety of broadcast and digital integrations and sponsorship elements, hospitality and fan engagement opportunities and in-arena signage.

“This first-of-its-kind early-season women’s tournament in New York City provides the type of national spotlight that will continue to elevate the women’s game, and we are thrilled to be on the ground floor to help further its momentum as title sponsor,” Shark Beauty VP of global marketing Petra Oman said. “At Shark Beauty, we work tirelessly to reimagine beauty solutions, and it’s just the beginning. As we continue to innovate across new products and categories, this event offers us a unique opportunity to introduce Shark Beauty to a national audience of passionate fans.”