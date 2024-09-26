IAS Expands Media Quality Product to Identify Misinformation on YouTube

Integral Ad Science said it has expanded its brand safety and suitability capabilities to detect misinformation on YouTube for advertisers.

IAS’s Total Media Quality product assures marketers that their campaigns are running adjacent to brand-safe and suitable content. IAS will now identify misinformation on YouTube, enabling advertisers to verify if the content meets their safety and suitability requirements.

(Image credit: IAS)

“Brand safety is a top priority for marketers as we approach upcoming marquee global media events. We are empowering marketers with enhanced products like our expanded Total Media Quality for YouTube which now offers IAS’s misinformation reporting,” said Lisa Utzschneider, CEO of IAS. “We’re excited to offer the ability to detect misinformation with our best-in-class measurement solution.”

IAS classifies content according to industry-aligned definitions and provides reporting based on advertisers’ custom brand suitability settings. Advertisers can access video-level insights into content adjacent to their ads. The product examines content in more than 30 languages and compliment’s YouTube’s own brand safety measures, IAS said.

The Media Rating Council accredited IAS’s measuring video viewability on YouTube earlier this year.