Vizio Smartcast Adds Free Spanish-Language Channels
By Jon Lafayette
Smart TV maker Vizio said it launched 10 new free channels of Spanish-language programming to its SmartCast streaming platform.
Nielsen Offers Cultural Insights With Translation
By Jon Lafayette
Nielsen has hooked up with Steve Stoute’s Translation Enterprises to offer clients insights on how their products and messages resonate in popular culture.
Gracenote Helps Fans Find Live Sports on OTT Services
By Jon Lafayette
With streaming video services paying a lot for sports programming, Nielsen’s Gracenote unit has created Streaming Sports Catalogs to help subscribers find live games to watch.
Verizon Media Launches Smart Auctions for OTT Ads
By Jon Lafayette
Verizon Media said it has launched OTT Smart Auction, which enables publishers of long-form on-demand or live streaming content to bring in programmatic demand to compete with reserved ad sales.
AMC Networks CFO Sullivan To Leave Company
By Jon Lafayette
AMC Network said that CFO Sean Sullivan is leaving the company to take a senior position at another company.
HBO Renews ‘Last Week Tonight With John Oliver’
By Michael Malone
HBO has renewed Last Week Tonight With John Oliver for three more seasons, keeping the series on through 2023. The show, on hiatus until Sept. 27, is in season seven.
House to Consider Free Online Access to Federal Court Docs
By John Eggerton
Follows lower court decision that fees impact First Amendment right to public trials
Primetime Ratings: NBC Wins With Cowboys-Rams
By Michael Malone
‘Sunday Night Football’ drops significantly from 2019 kickoff
Thomas Roberts Kicks Off Season Four as 'DailyMailTV's New Anchor
By Paige Albiniak
Roberts replaces Jesse Palmer
