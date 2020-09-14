Trending

Vizio Smartcast Adds Free Spanish-Language Channels

By Jon Lafayette

Smart TV maker Vizio said it launched 10 new free channels of Spanish-language programming to its SmartCast streaming platform.

Nielsen Offers Cultural Insights With Translation

By Jon Lafayette

Nielsen has hooked up with Steve Stoute’s Translation Enterprises to offer clients insights on how their products and messages resonate in popular culture.

Geronimo Allison (81) of the Green Bay Packers during a regular season Monday Night Football game on Oct. 14, 2019

Gracenote Helps Fans Find Live Sports on OTT Services

By Jon Lafayette

With streaming video services paying a lot for sports programming, Nielsen’s Gracenote unit has created Streaming Sports Catalogs to help subscribers find live games to watch.

Verizon Media Launches Smart Auctions for OTT Ads

By Jon Lafayette

Verizon Media said it has launched OTT Smart Auction, which enables publishers of long-form on-demand or live streaming content to bring in programmatic demand to compete with reserved ad sales.

AMC Networks CFO Sullivan To Leave Company

By Jon Lafayette

AMC Network said that CFO Sean Sullivan is leaving the company to take a senior position at another company.

HBO Renews ‘Last Week Tonight With John Oliver’

By Michael Malone

HBO has renewed Last Week Tonight With John Oliver for three more seasons, keeping the series on through 2023. The show, on hiatus until Sept. 27, is in season seven.

House to Consider Free Online Access to Federal Court Docs

By John Eggerton

Follows lower court decision that fees impact First Amendment right to public trials

Football Night in America

Primetime Ratings: NBC Wins With Cowboys-Rams

By Michael Malone

‘Sunday Night Football’ drops significantly from 2019 kickoff

Thomas Roberts Kicks Off Season Four as 'DailyMailTV's New Anchor

By Paige Albiniak

Roberts replaces Jesse Palmer

BET Reveals Five Finalists for 'Project CRE8' Competition

By Jon Lafayette

BET and Tracy Yvonne Productions revealed the finalists for Project CRE8, their competition series that aims to find an undiscovered TV comedy writer.

