Pixability, Ad Fontes Team Up for Ad Safety in News Content on YouTube

Looking to address the issue of advertiser suitability for news content, Pixability and Ad Fontes are teaming up to enable marketers to identify and support reputable news sources on YouTube and connected TV.

Pixability uses artificial intelligence to gauge the suitability and performance of contextual targeting. Ad Fontes rates new sources for bias and reliability.

Working together, they plan to identify trustworthy news sources and screen out particularly sensitive stories, enabling advertisers to run ads safely in news environments.

“At a time when false and misleading information is rampant across all platforms, it’s important we identify and provide support for sources of news that are trustworthy and not expressing extreme bias,” said Vanessa Otero, founder and CEO of Ad Fontes.

“As the largest video platform in the world, YouTube has a vast ocean of content of varying reliability, which presents both huge opportunities and challenges,” Otero said. “We believe our solution, combined with Pixability’s brand suitability technology, will together provide a much-needed way to target high-quality journalism and information on YouTube while in turn steering clear of low-reliability content.”

Pixability recently released data that showed that, on average, 40% of YouTube advertisers ask to avoid news content on YouTube. This leads to a lack of funding for reputable news sources and prevents advertisers from engaging audiences in key areas of interest.

Advertisers in categories including food & beverage, automotive, entertainment and travel have found that news content drives anywhere from 24% to 44% better engagement than the average content category on YouTube, Pixability said.

“We’ve seen a pattern of brands and agencies avoiding news content altogether because of a lack of effective brand suitability solutions in the market tailored for news sites and are proud to be solving for this problem on YouTube specifically,” Pixability CEO David George said.