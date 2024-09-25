‘Agatha All Along’ Levitates to Top of TVision Power Score Rankings

Agatha All Along, the new Marvel series on Disney Plus, was the top streaming show in TVision’s Power Score ranking of series on connected TV for the week of September 16.

The first two episodes of the show were released on September 18.

Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building (Season 4) dropped to the No. 2 spot.

Rounding out the Top 5 were The Perfect Couple on Netflix, Monsters on Netflix and Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist on Peacock.

Hulu’s Shogun and Max’s Hacks returned to the Top 20, probably boosted by winning numerous Emmy Awards earlier this month.

The Power Score ranking is designed to compare streaming shows on an apples-to-apples basis. In calculating its Power Score, TVision, which measures activity across over 1,000 apps, looks at the amount of time viewers pay attention to the program, the amount of program time available for the season, the program’s reach, as well as the application’s reach.

TVision said it chose that combination of metrics to enable a neutral look at the quality of programming and its unique, inherent ability to draw in viewers — regardless of the scale of the platform or the program’s release schedule.

Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter The smarter way to stay on top of broadcasting and cable industry. Sign up below * To subscribe, you must consent to Future’s privacy policy.

(Image credit: TVision)