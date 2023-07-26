FreeVee’s ‘Jury Duty’ Regains Top Spot on TVision Power Score Rankings
Apple TV Plus claims 5 of top 20 shows
Amazon Freevee’s Jury Duty regained the No.1 spot on TVision’s Power Score rankings of the top connected TV shows for the see of July 17.
TVision said that Jury Duty is drawing audiences into Amazon Freevee, which helps its performance on the Power Score scale.
Last week’s top show, Apple TV Plus’ Hijack plunged to 4th place.
Rounding out the top five were Amazon Prime Video’s Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, Disney Plus’ Secret Invasion and, Hulu’s The Bear (Season 2).
With the launch of Season 2 of The After Party, Apple TV Plus had five shows in the top 20.
Netflix also had five shows in the top 20.
The Power Score ranking is designed to compare streaming shows on an apples-to-apples basis. In calculating its Power Score, TVision, which measures activity across over 1,000 apps, looks at the amount of time viewers pay attention to the program, the amount of program time available for the season, the program’s reach, as well as the application’s reach.
TVision said it chose that combination of metrics to enable a neutral look at the quality of programming and its unique, inherent ability to draw in viewers — regardless of the scale of the platform or the program’s release schedule.
