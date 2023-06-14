Amazon Freevee’s ‘Jury Duty’ Grabs Top Spot In TVision’s CTV Rankings

With Ted Lasso’s season ending on Apple TV Plus, Jury Duty on Amazon’s Freevee jumped into the top spot in TVision’s Power Score rankings of connected TV shows for the week of June 5.

Jury Duty had been on top of the chart last month, before a winning streak by Ted Lasso, which finished the week in third place. Jury Duty got a boost from a special that dropped June 1 featuring the actors talking about the show

Amazon Prime’s Shiny Happy people: Duggar Family Secrets entered the rankings as the No. 2 Show.

Rounding out the top five were Season 4 of Never Have I Ever, which just dropped on Netflix, and FUBAR, Arnold Schwarzenegger’s series on Netflix.

Other new shows in this weeks ranging are Arnold on Netflix, Platonic on Apple TV Plus, Deadloch on Amazon Prime Video and, Season 2 of Joe PIckett on Paramount Plus

Six shows from Apple made the list. Netflix had only four series in the top 20.

The Power Score ranking is designed to compare streaming shows on an apples-to-apples basis. In calculating its Power Score, TVision, which measures activity across over 1,000 apps, looks at the amount of time viewers pay attention to the program, the amount of program time available for the season, the program’s reach, as well as the application’s reach.

TVision said it chose that combination of metrics to enable a neutral look at the quality of programming and its unique, inherent ability to draw in viewers — regardless of the scale of the platform or the program’s release schedule.