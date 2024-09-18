Hulu’s ‘Only Murders’ Tops TVision’s Power Score Rankings

Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building (Season 4) returned to the top spot in TVision’s Power Score ranking of the top shows streaming on connected TV for the week of September 9.

The Steve Martin-Martin Short-Selena Gomez series had dropped to No. 2 behind Netflix’s The Perfect Couple the prior week . A week later, the two shows swapped positions, with The Perfect Couple in the second slot.

Rounding out the Top 5 were Apple TV Plus’ Bad Monkey, Peacock’s Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist and Netflix’s Emily in Paris (Season 4). Netflix dropped the second half of Season 4 of Emily in Paris on September 12.

Netflix had seven shows in the Top 10. Apple and Hulu had four each.

The Power Score ranking is designed to compare streaming shows on an apples-to-apples basis. In calculating its Power Score, TVision, which measures activity across over 1,000 apps, looks at the amount of time viewers pay attention to the program, the amount of program time available for the season, the program’s reach, as well as the application’s reach.

TVision said it chose that combination of metrics to enable a neutral look at the quality of programming and its unique, inherent ability to draw in viewers — regardless of the scale of the platform or the program’s release schedule.