Discover Sponsoring Revry’s 8th Annual ‘QueerX Awards’

Revry, the LGBTQ+ streaming services said that credit card company Discovery has signed up to sponsor the 8th annual QueerX Awards telecast.

The awards show will premiere on Revry October 11, which is National Coming Out Day.

“Discover believes everyone should feel like they belong and enjoy the freedom to be themselves,” said Darci Cavanaugh, Director of Compliance Operations and the Enterprise Lead for Pride, Discover’s employee resource group for LGBTQ+ employees and allies. “Discover is proud to support Revry and the QueerX awards. We celebrate diverse experiences and perspectives, which make us stronger and better able to help our employees, customers and communities achieve brighter financial futures.”

Financial terms were not disclosed.

The QueerX Awards will be hosted by Percy Rustomji, the known for his role as the host of Revry’s Culture Q, and Daniel Franzese, who appeared in Mean Girls and HBO’s Looking.

The event will also feature special appearances Carmen Carrera, The Queen of Melrose (Cosmo Lombino), Jake Dupree, Love Bailey, Marval Rex, and Biqtch Puddin’.

Award categories include Best Queer Dancer of the Year, Best Queer DJ, Best Athlete, Queer Comedian, Best Fashion Brand, Queer Twitch Streamer, Biggest Social Media Presence, Queer Anthem of the Year, Best Drag Artist, Best Podcast, and the QueerX Visibility Awards.

“As we prepare for the 8th annual QueerX Awards, we remain focused on celebrating the creativity, diversity, and joy that define our community. This event is more than just recognition; it’s about amplifying stories that push boundaries and inspire future generations,” said Damian Pelliccione, co-founder and CEO of Revry.

Revry said the 2023 QueerX Awards reached nearly one million U.S. households and ranked among Revry’s top-performing programs in October,

The 2024 QueerX Awards will be streamed globally and exclusively on Revry, which is available on platforms including Samsung TV Plus, Roku, Vizio WatchFree Plus, Plex, Rakuten TV and Xumo.