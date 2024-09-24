ESPN Set to Televise ‘Pickleball Slam 3’ Live with Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf

ESPN is set to televise Pickleball Slam 3, which will again feature tennis greats including Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf competing in the new racquet sport for a $1 million purse.

Also competing are Andy Roddick and Eugenie Bouchard.

The event is being held in Las Vegas at the Michelob Ultra Arena at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas on February 16.

“Pickleball’s surge in participation, sponsorship investments, and media coverage underscores its rising status in the sports and advertising worlds. The Pickleball Slam, featuring great players, dynamic locations, and ESPN coverage, plays a pivotal role in this growth, showcasing the sport’s expanding appeal,” said David Levy, Co-CEO of Horizon Sports & Entertainment.

“Set against the vibrant Las Vegas backdrop, Slam 3 promises an unforgettable experience for sponsors and fans alike, and we can’t wait for everyone to witness the unparalleled excitement and spectacle of this event.”

Agassi and Graf, who won Pickleball Slam 2, will take on Roddick and Bouchard in mixed doubles. Agassi and Roddick, who teamed up on the first Slam, will be competing in the upcoming event.

“I can’t wait to return with Steffi and defend our title in February at Slam 3,” said Agassi in a statement. “It’s an incredible opportunity to play in my hometown of Las Vegas, where the stakes are high, and the energy is electric. In this city, the odds are always in our favor, and I almost feel a little sorry for Andy and Genie.”

“When Andre and I won the inaugural Pickleball Slam, I ended up doing most of the heavy lifting, so this time I'm excited to team up with Genie,” added Roddick. “For Slam 3, I’m actually more concerned about Steffi—she's a force to be reckoned with! Genie and I are ready to defy the odds. After all, this is Las Vegas, a city that knows a thing or two about unexpected upsets.”

The inaugural Pickleball Slam and Slam 2 both served up big audiences for ESPN.

The first Pickleball Slam in 2023, set a record as the highest-rated pickleball telecast in the network’s history, peaking with nearly 800,000 viewers. In February 2024, Slam 2 peaked with over 990,000 viewers.

“Pickleball has energized sports fans worldwide over the last few years and we are thrilled to have the opportunity to bring this incredible event to Mandalay Bay in 2025,” said Lance Evans, MGM Resorts International’s senior VP of sports & sponsorships We look forward to partnering with David Levy and his team as well as these extraordinary sports legends to showcase Las Vegas as the Sports Capital of the World.”