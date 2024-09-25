WXMI, Grand Rapids, Names Jace Larson Senior Director of News
Journalist had been director of newsgathering at Scripps News
WMXI, the Fox affiliate in Grand Rapids, Michigan, said it named Jace Larson as senior director of news.
Larson had been director of newsgathering at Scripps News. Scripps News and WMXI are owned by the E.W. Scripps Co.
Larson is replacing Dan Boers who left the station in July.
At Scripps News, Larson oversaw the general assignment reporting team. He previously managed teams within the Scripps local-national operation before it merged with Scripps News.
Earlier in his career, Larson worked as a reporter at stations including KUSA and KMGH in Denver, KPRC, Houston, and KOKI, Tulsa. He won an Alfred I. duPont-Columbia University Award for uncovering and dismantling a foreclosure scam in Colorado.
Jon has been business editor of Broadcasting+Cable since 2010. He focuses on revenue-generating activities, including advertising and distribution, as well as executive intrigue and merger and acquisition activity. Just about any story is fair game, if a dollar sign can make its way into the article. Before B+C, Jon covered the industry for TVWeek, Cable World, Electronic Media, Advertising Age and The New York Post. A native New Yorker, Jon is hiding in plain sight in the suburbs of Chicago.